RCI acquires new location for casino in Colorado

RCI Hospitality Holdings has closed on the acquisition of a 30,000-square-foot building in Central City.

US.- RCI Hospitality Holdings has announced that it has closed on the acquisition of a four-storey, 30,000-square-foot building in the downtown gaming district in Central City, Colorado. The area is one of three in the state where casino gambling is legal.

The building, located at 130 Main Street, was acquired from the city for $2.4m. RCI subsidiaries will open a Rick’s Cabaret Steakhouse & Casino and plan to offer casino, sports betting, entertainment and dining options.

RCI subsidiaries have applied for a gaming licence to operate 175 slot machines, six blackjack tables, one craps table, and one roulette table in Central City. This would add to RCI’s gaming revenue from clubs in Louisiana and Illinois.

For the 12 months ended June 2022, more than $1bn was wagered on slot machines in Central City, generating more than $80m in adjusted gross proceeds.

Colorado reports sports betting handle of $526.6m for October

Colorado’s sports betting handle hit $526.6m in October, according to information from the state Division of Gaming. The amount spent was up 17 per cent when compared to the previous month ($403.8m) and up 7.1 per cent from October 2021 ($491.5m).

A total of $521.8m was wagered online, while $4.8m was wagered at retail sportsbooks. In terms of gross gaming revenue, operators generated $36.5m, up 27.6 per cent year-on-year but down 28.8 per cent from the $51.3m reported in September this year. Online gaming revenue totalled $36.2m and retail gaming revenue $267,128.