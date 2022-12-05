Colorado reports sports betting handle of $526.6m for October

October’s handle was up 17 per cent compared to September’s figure of $403.8m.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle hit $526.6m in October, according to information from the state Division of Gaming. The amount spent was up 17 per cent when compared to the previous month ($403.8m) and up 7.1 per cent from October 2021 ($491.5m).

A total of $521.8m was wagered online, while $4.8m was wagered at retail sportsbooks. In terms of gross gaming revenue, operators generated $36.5m, up 27.6 per cent year-on-year but down 28.8 per cent from the $51.3m reported in September this year. Online gaming revenue totalled $36.2m and retail gaming revenue $267,128.

The most popular sport for betting was football, with online and retail betting totalling $171.6m. That was followed by basketball ($85.7m) and college football ($50.4m). Parlay payouts were $92m. Players won $490.1m while Colorado earned $2.3m from sports betting taxes.