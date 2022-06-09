Raw iGaming acquires slots developer Sapphire Gaming

Raw iGaming is aiming to build its capacity for further expansion.

UK.- Raw iGaming has announced that it has bought the slots developer Sapphire Gaming. It’s the latest in a series of deals for the company, which is aiming to expand its SuperSlice offering and boost its production capacity. As well as new games, it eventually plans to build a new framework and engine.

The company announced its acquisition of Leander Games in April in order to launch its SuperSlice games across Leander’s customer base in Europe and South America and introduce a new aggregation business.

Sapphire Gaming CEO Alec Horley said: “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Raw and the team is thrilled to be part of this amazing journey, which is about shaking up the industry and standing out in a sea of sameness.

“Having worked with Tom for many years and seeing his vision for Raw, we already know we will continue to develop innovative, differentiated game engines and new never-before-seen technologies which will push the boundaries of gaming further.”

Raw iGaming chief executive officer Tom Wood said: “Alec and his team will work on innovative game mechanics, develop new technologies, support external partners around our new aggregation platform in Leander and will boost our existing game studio capacity in Malaga.

“With the acquisition of Sapphire, we strengthen our development capacity as well as our technology platform and gaming know-how.”

In February, the casino content developer announced that it was investing in a new game studio in Malaga, Spain, to coincide with its recently announced development hub.

The new studio is said to be designed to offer an environment where “all employees can push the boundaries and reach their full potential” whilst also offering the “perfect balance” between work and play.