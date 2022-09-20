Rainbow Club Casino celebrates 55th anniversary

Downtown Henderson’s Rainbow Club Casino marked its 55th anniversary with a celebration at the weekend.

US.- The Rainbow Club Casino in Downtown Henderson, Nevada, has celebrated its 55th anniversary. The club opened in 1967 in a former grocery store. Tim and Mike Brooks, who also own Emerald Island Casino in the Water Street District, bought it from Peppermill Casinos amid the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in June 2020 and re-opened the casino on September 17, 2020.

Tim Brooks said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this milestone anniversary than to be surrounded by our wonderful guests, many of whom are regulars.”

See also: Red Rock Resorts to demolish fourth Nevada casino

Nevada reports $1.31bn in gaming revenue for July

Nevada casinos saw their 17th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in July. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.31bn in gaming revenue, down by 3.2 per cent year-on-year but up 28.4 per cent against pre-pandemic July 2019.

Clark Country generated the majority of revenue at $1.12bn, down 3 per cent from the prior-year period, when revenue was $1.16bn. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was down 3 per cent year-on-year to $773.3m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $60m and $24.5m respectively, year-on-year declines of 16 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 5 per cent year-on-year. South Lake Tahoe revenues fell 1.3 per cent.