Focus Gaming News | North America | Casino

Rainbow Club Casino celebrates 55th anniversary

Rainbow Club Casino reopened in September 2020.
Rainbow Club Casino reopened in September 2020.
09/20/22

Downtown Henderson’s Rainbow Club Casino marked its 55th anniversary with a celebration at the weekend.

US.- The Rainbow Club Casino in Downtown Henderson, Nevada, has celebrated its 55th anniversary. The club opened in 1967 in a former grocery store. Tim and Mike Brooks, who also own Emerald Island Casino in the Water Street District, bought it from Peppermill Casinos amid the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in June 2020 and re-opened the casino on September 17, 2020.

Tim Brooks said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this milestone anniversary than to be surrounded by our wonderful guests, many of whom are regulars.”

See also: Red Rock Resorts to demolish fourth Nevada casino

Nevada reports $1.31bn in gaming revenue for July

Nevada casinos saw their 17th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in July. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.31bn in gaming revenue, down by 3.2 per cent year-on-year but up 28.4 per cent against pre-pandemic July 2019.

Clark Country generated the majority of revenue at $1.12bn, down 3 per cent from the prior-year period, when revenue was $1.16bn. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was down 3 per cent year-on-year to $773.3m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $60m and $24.5m respectively, year-on-year declines of 16 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 5 per cent year-on-year. South Lake Tahoe revenues fell 1.3 per cent.

In this article:
Land-based casinos Rainbow Club Casino

Latest Articles

Latest Casino news from EMEA

Latest Casino news from North America

Latest Casino news from Asia

Latest Casino news from Oceania

Latest Casino news from LatAm & Caribbean