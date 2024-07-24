Pro League Network signs deal with Birches Health

The PLN has signed a collaboration to increase access to responsible gaming resources.

US.- Pro League Network (PLN), a producer of live sports for sportsbook operators, has signed a deal with Birches Health, which focuses on increasing access to responsible gaming resources and problem gambling treatment. Birches Health will offer virtual support to PLN’s audience of over 500,000 subscribers.

The PLN audiences will have access to online solutions through direct integrations of interactive learning modules.

Pro League Network co-founder and partner, Mike Salvaris, said: “We strongly believe in responsible gaming and this is another important step in that direction. We’re proud to partner with Birches Health and look forward to offering their support to our fans.”

Elliott Rapaport, founder of Birches Health, added: “Pro League Network’s audience includes a strong cohort of 18- to 34-year-old males, a demographic clinically proven to be more susceptible to at-risk gambling behaviors. Teaming up with PLN means we can provide users – at times new to these niche sports and betting opportunities – with educational resources, customized learning modules, and insurance-covered treatment, all to ensure we are reducing potential gambling harms together.”

New Jersey forms responsible gaming task force

Executive Order No. 360 has established a Responsible Gaming Task Force for the state of New Jersey. The task force will examine various aspects of problem gambling, including its impact on vulnerable communities.

Attorney general Matt Platkin will lead the task force, which comprises seven public officials: the chairs of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, Division of Consumer Affairs, Division of Gaming Enforcement, Division of State Lottery, New Jersey Racing Commission, and the Commissioner of the Department of Human Services. A final report will be due by March 31, with interim updates expected periodically.