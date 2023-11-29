Princess Cruises to open largest casino on new ship

The Princess Casino will offer more than 200 slot machines and 13 live tables.

The Sun Princess is set to be inaugurated in February 2024.

US.- Princess Cruises is to inaugurate its largest casino, with 50 per cent more space and 30 per cent more machines than the line’s Royal Class ships. The Sun Princess is due to set sail in February 2024.

Located on deck 8 adjacent to the Piazza, the Princess Casino will have high ceilings and nearly 9,000 square feet with 227 slot machines and 13 live tables. It will feature new linked blackjack and poker table progressives and a high-limit slot area. The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said: “Casino lovers, high rollers, or simply those wanting to try a hand during their vacation will be stunned by the new Princess Casino onboard Sun Princess. Princess has embraced the casino experience and is proud to offer such exciting gaming surrounded by absolutely world-class dining and entertainment.”