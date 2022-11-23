PressEnter Group execs agree management buyout

A group of executives will take control of the igaming company.

Malta.- The online casino operator PressEnter Group has agreed a management buyout with existing investors. Current chief executive Lahcene Merzoug and other senior executives will take control of the company, formerly known as BetPoint. Merzoug will be appointed as executive chairman.

PressEnter’s online casino brands include 21.com, JustSpin, NeonVegas Casino, NitroCasino, UltraCasino and RapidCasino. It also has the sportsbook XLBet. Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, PressEnter has recently launched in Romania following launches in Chile, Peru and Ontario.

The company said the buyout represents the start of a new chapter with strong growth opportunities.

It said: “The management team sees this as a new chapter for the business and will be reviewing existing strategies and processes to maximise new opportunities, grow the business and focus on the company’s core strengths.”

Merzoug added: “The management team has worked hard for the chance to take ownership of the business and we have a sound strategy that we strongly believe in. With the management team taking full ownership, the business will enter a new era.

“This is a major milestone for the organisation, and I look forward to leading from the front as we turn the page and start the next chapter of the PressEnter Group story.”

In June, PressEnter named former Kindred Group director Nicolas Renaux as its new head of strategy and business development. Renaux, who spent more than nine years at Kindred, will support the operator’s plans to launch new brands and enter more regulated international markets. At the start of the year, it named David Plumi as regional managing director for Spain and Latin America.