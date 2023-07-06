Preparations of BEGE and EEGS are in full swing

New formats and prospective interactions are bound for this November.

Press release.- BEGE Expo and the EEGS Conference – the ultimate events on the gaming calendar, will re-enter on 22-23 November at IEC Sofia to bring together once again leading companies and C-level experts from the sector, creating an unparalleled platform for B2B interactions and knowledge exchange.

The latest cutting-edge technologies and innovations from the land-based and online gaming sector will be presented during the BEGE. Attendees can expect competitive products and solutions and more valuable insights into the future of the gaming industry.

With a focus on fostering perspective business collaborations, the organizers have prepared exclusive sponsorship exhibiting opportunities and accompanying events for each participant, allowing them to increase their brand awareness.

Ralitsa Krumova commented on the strong interest in the upcoming events, stating: “We are proud to share that 80 per cent of our available booth space has been already reserved. We are happy to welcome on board once again industry leaders such as Novomatic, EGT, Amusnet, Merkur Gaming, BetConstruct, IGT and many more. This year’s BEGE Expo and EEGS Conference are promising to deliver exceptional networking and business prospects.”

Holding on to the slogan of the new concept -“Proximity: Where the progress takes root” the team has been working on presenting the potential of the Bulgarian region as a strategic business location. In this regard, the organizers will announce their Internship program very soon as a part of the company’s employer branding strategy. The Internship program will kick off very soon, providing aspiring individuals with the opportunity to obtain experience and learn from the industry’s best.

Meanwhile, the EEGS Conference has started its “Call for Speakers” campaign. This year’s agenda will once again cover crucial topics which are forming the future trends of the industry and promises a compelling line-up of sessions. Marketing, new technologies, regulations, and responsible gaming are some of the topics that will be under the spotlight during the thought-provoking discussions.

Organizers are preparing a number of pre-events such as Masterclass, Affiliate Conference and webinars. The second edition of the EEGS Webinars series was held last week and went under the topic: “Gamification and AI: how to utilize the new technologies for unsurpassed experience”. During the one-hour free live event, prominent speakers from India, Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria exchanged inspiring thoughts and kicked off a critical discussion on the hottest topic of our contemporaneity – artificial intelligence and its aspects.

Both events will introduce a variety of networking and entertainment activities such as the legendary BEGE&EEGS Party, our Awards Ceremony and Welcome Drink Networking Cocktail as well as completely new formats that lie ahead to be announced. These additions will create an immersive atmosphere, facilitating meaningful interactions, and providing participants with a memorable experience and additional options for brand exposure.

BEGE and EEGS team has started their active meetings with partners and stakeholders, what is to come is the visitation at iGB L!VE Amsterdam where the team represented by their sales manager Ralitsa Krumova will meet current and future partners.

BEGE Expo and EEGS Conference have always been at the forefront of the gaming industry, promoting innovation, proximity, and growth. Mark your calendars for 22-23 November and join them at the IEC Sofia for an unforgettable experience.