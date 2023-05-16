Pragmatic Play goes live with Soccabet in Ghana

Pragmatic Play continues to expand with the leading operators in Africa.

Soccabet players can now access Pragmatic Play’s extensive portfolio of slots and virtual sports content.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Africa by partnering with Soccabet in Ghana.

Soccabet players can now access Pragmatic Play’s extensive portfolio of slots, including multi-award-winning games such as Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus, along with player-favourite Live Casino titles such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Mega Wheel.

The deal also includes Pragmatic Play’s suite of virtual sports content, which features motor-racing title Force 1 alongside other popular game themes, including football, horse racing, darts, and greyhound racing.

Focused on growth in regulated markets across the world, Pragmatic Play continues to expand with the leading operators in Africa.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Soccabet is a well-established and respected operator in Ghana, and we are excited to welcome them to our growing customer base on the continent.

See also: Pragmatic Play extends presence in Brazil with Vem Betar

“As we expand our presence in regulated markets worldwide, Pragmatic Play is delighted to make our universally popular Slots, Live Casino, and Virtual Sports games available to an even wider audience of players.”

Imad Hawwach, general manager at Soccabet, said: “We understand that our customers expect the best gaming experience possible, and we believe that Pragmatic Play’s high-quality and diverse portfolio of games will help us deliver just that.

“With their innovative approach to game development and their commitment to providing exceptional entertainment, we are confident that our customers will enjoy playing their games.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.