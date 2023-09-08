Pragmatic Play delivers action and adventure for slots, bingo and more

The latest additions include slot games and a popular roulette.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its portfolio with several new titles spanning various game categories this week.

Featuring the brand’s characteristic strong visuals and meticulous design, the latest additions include slot games such as Cyclops Smash and Frozen Tropics. On top of that, in response to growing demand, Pragmatic Play has broadened its live casino offering with the launch of its popular roulette presented in Brazilian Portuguese.

Cyclops Smash Slot

At least five adjacent symbols must be matched across the reels of this ancient adventure to award a win, triggering a cascade of new symbols to fall onto the gameboard. A smash feature rearranges the symbols on the matrix granting more wins which in the bonus holds the key to unlocking the incrementally increasing multiplier.

Frozen Tropics Slot

Symbols are encased in ice in this chilling release with each win heating up the gameplay and gradually reducing an icon’s frozen encasing. When unfrozen these symbols are removed from play when part of a win and grant a multiplier. Wilds can upgrade this multiplier by up to 100x, which remains present during the free spins round.

Zeus vs Hades Bingo

Bingo Reels Room gets an epic new look. The characters from the popular slot Zeus vs Hades — Gods of War have taken their battle to a new arena. Featuring the familiar gameplay of Bingo, but instead of playing for cash, players play for slot spins. Operators can choose to add this to their own exclusive rooms to add a new twist for players to enjoy.

Roulette presented in Brazilian Portuguese

We launched our first Brazilian Portuguese-language version of the ever-popular Live Casino product Roulette. It joins a wide variety of languages offered for Roulette tables such as Italian, Spanish, Swedish and Flemish allowing for a more personalised experience for operator partners’ players.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “It has been another exciting week at Pragmatic Play as we have expanded our content across three different game categories. The two slot titles launched this week provide various transformative features and mechanics, offering an escalation of excitement through ever-climbing multipliers.

“The Bingo vertical has also received a welcome addition with the popular Slot Zeus vs Hades — Gods of War getting its own Bingo Reels Room version, enabling additional cross-sell opportunities for operator partners. Additionally, players now have more options than ever when engaging with our Live Casino titles as we continue to ensure we offer a premium experience tailored to player preferences.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

