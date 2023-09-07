Pragmatic Play completes groupwide rollout of live casino content with William Hill

It is the latest live casino agreement by the provider.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has significantly expanded its partnership with tier-one operator William Hill, part of 888 Holdings plc, to launch its Live Casino portfolio in the UK.

The partnership will significantly grow Pragmatic Play’s Live gaming audience with William Hill, which has been hosting the supplier’s slot content since 2017.

Customers of William Hill will be able to enjoy an array of classic live dealer titles, such as Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat, as well as thrilling game show products like Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, Mega Wheel and the upcoming release, Vegas Ball Bonanza.

It is the latest live casino agreement by the provider, which has expanded its portfolio’s reach throughout regulated European markets in recent months, with deals signed in Switzerland, Sweden and the Netherlands, among others.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “William Hill is a huge global brand that needs no introduction and we’re delighted to further expand our existing partnership to launch our complete Live Casino portfolio across the UK. From traditional titles to vertical-spanning hybrid products, we’re immensely proud to create exceptional experiences, and can’t wait to deliver these to William Hill customers.”

Richard Atkinson, global head of Live Casino at 888 Holdings plc, said: “Pragmatic Play’s Live dealer offering is well known throughout the industry for being forward-thinking and of the highest quality. We’ve worked closely together for six years and look forward to elevating our partnership further with the addition of Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino products as we both continue to grow.”

