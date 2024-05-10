Polls find support for sports betting in Missouri

A petition has been submitted to put a vote on the November ballot.

US.- An Emerson College poll has found that 62 per cent of registered Missouri voters would favour sports betting in the state. A St. Louis University and YouGov poll showed 60 per cent support. Meanwhile, GeoComply data shows many attempting to access betting apps in neighbouring states.

Winning for Missouri Education has submitted over 300,000 signatures in a bid to secure a vote on the matter on the November ballot.