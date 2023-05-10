PokerStars VR launches on PlayStationVR2

The launch marks PokerStars VR’s debut on Sony’s virtual reality platforms.

US.- PokerStars VR has launched on Sony’s next-generation virtual reality hardware, PlayStationVR2. The launch marks the free-to-play social casino‘s debut on Sony’s virtual reality platforms.

VR players can win free virtual chips daily and meet other players from around the world in games of blackjack, roulette, poker and craps. There are also slots. There is a wide in-game catalogue of props and accessories, and players handle chips, dice and cards like in live games.

PokerStars VR does not present an opportunity to win real money. Players must be aged 18 or over to play. The game uses Tox Mod, an AI live chat monitoring tool, to assist its moderation team. Players have a range of in-game safety tools including the option to take time out from games, set spending limits, issue player reports, and customise the extent of their interaction with others in-game.

James O’Reilly, PokerStars director of VR & innovation, said: “Our Sony debut introduces PokerStars VR to a brand-new audience and we’ve spent months in development making sure it’s rewarding social experience. The PlayStation VR2 hardware is astonishing, and Sony have been a great partner in helping us realise its potential. I’m looking forward to welcoming PlayStation VR2 fans to our community over a few hands of poker, and to unveiling more to come from our game.”

