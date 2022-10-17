PokerStars hosts fan event at Union Station in Toronto 

The firm celebrated the opening home games of the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

US.- PokerStars has hosted a fan event at Union Station, a passenger rail station in downtown Toronto, to celebrate the upcoming opening home games of the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The event included giveaways, team mascot appearances and player-fan interactions.

The Raptors will host the Cavaliers on Thursday (October 20) and the NHL’s Maple Leafs will welcome the Dallas Stars on (October 21).

PokerStars marketing director Tom Warren said: “We are always looking for ways to make the experience for our customers better, and as a leading gaming brand in the newly regulated Ontario market, we couldn’t think of a better way to do this than by partnering with the Toronto teams.

“Our aim is for this partnership to be a win-win for our players and fans alike and find ways to make the fan experience of watching their teams better too. We want to wish the teams good luck for the new season – we are excited to be on board!”

MLSE SVP of global partnerships, Jordan Vader, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Flutter Entertainment, a global leader and one of the most trusted operators in the sports betting industry. We look forward to working with Flutter and providing a platform for them to engage with the millions of 19+ Ontario residents who are fans of our teams.”

Flutter brands PokerStars and FanDuel Sportsbook have partnered with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), which owns Toronto’s National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL) teams.

FanDuel Sportsbook was designated as an official sports betting partner and PokerStars as an official gaming partner. FanDuel Sportsbook, PokerStars Casino, and PokerStars will use MLSE team marks in advertising and marketing, mainly throughout Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors games.

PokerStars approved for Ontario licence

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued approval to PokerStars via parent company TSG Interactive Canada. The licence is effective from June 8 to June 7, 2024. The licence allows Flutter’s PokerStars to operate via on.pokerstars.ca in the Ontario market, which opened on April 4.