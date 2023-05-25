PokerGO and Gala Games to launch PokerGO Play beta version

The new game is set for public release later in 2023.

US.- Poker content company PokerGO and Gala Games have announced the beta launch of PokerGO Play in June. It’s set for a full release later this year. PokerGO Play integrates Web3 elements. Users will be able to upgrade their player and redeem real-world prizes.

Poker professional Maria Ho has signed as the first PokerGO Play ambassador. He will also be a playable avatar in the game.

Richard Blankenship, chief revenue officer of PokerGO, said: “PokerGO’s extensive experience in poker entertainment combined with the cutting-edge Web3 development at Gala Games is a perfect marriage. Together, we have been able to build a superior social poker game that players everywhere will love.”

Founder of Gala Games Eric Schiermeyer added: “Partnering with PokerGO, the leader in poker entertainment, we were able to develop a social poker game that is unlike anything available today, and players will soon realize the heightened entertainment that comes with playing poker in an immersive Web3 environment.”

Last year, PokerGO signed an expanded distribution partnership with YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime. Subscribers are able to watch live and on-demand PokerGO content if they purchase PokerGO directly from the YouTube Primetime Channels library or if they are signed up for the network on YouTube TV.