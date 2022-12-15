Play’n GO’s presented the new slot Wild Falls 2

Players can enjoy new and exciting features and immersive gameplay with great mechanics.

Press release.- Play’n GO introduced the new slot Wild Falls 2, the sequel to the popular Wild Falls (2019).

The company invites players to join the miner and his dutiful donkey, who have returned for their latest and greatest adventure down the river to collect more gold. Players have to help them strike it big and reap the riches that will come.

In Wild Falls 2, players will enjoy new and exciting features and immersive gameplay with the same great mechanics – and a couple of new ones – that made Wild Falls a fan favourite.

Players can grab a piece of the Gold Rush that remains by collecting Chests (Wild) and Gold Chests (Multiplier Wild) to power their way down the rough river. They can watch as these Gold Chests fall down the waterfall, clearing a fog over the grid and expanding the reels.

In the Rapid Respins round, players can catch three Chests to ride into the River of Gold Free Spins feature. In the Free Spins feature, land Sticky Wilds, randomly appearing Win Multipliers and re-trigger Free Spins, providing additional opportunities for a game-changing win.

They can ride the Super River of Gold by catching three falling Gold Chests and play with Wild Multipliers that can stick, increase and continue throughout the round – players will enjoy up to 12 Wild Multipliers.

Players can receive up to 20 Free Spins in the River of Gold feature and Wild Multipliers can increase up to nine times in the Super River of Gold feature, leaving plenty of potential for big wins.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said: “There’s nothing we love more than stepping up to the ultimate challenge and taking our most popular storylines to the next level. With our Wild Falls titles, you get an adventure.

“Our team did a great job of blending great mechanics with fresh features for an incredibly immersive experience. If you loved Wild Falls, just wait until you see what’s in store in Wild Falls 2.”