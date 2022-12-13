Play’n GO adds another powerhouse operator in Italy with SKS365 agreement

SKS365’s Planetwin365.it brand will bring an initial 100 Play’n GO titles to its players in Italy.

Press release.- Play’n GO continues to cement its reputation as Italy’s favourite casino entertainment provider after SKS365 became the latest top-tier operator to bring its games to players in the country.

SKS365’s Planetwin365.it brand will bring an initial 100 Play’n GO titles to its players in Italy, including the world’s most popular online slot, Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead. At least 10 more games will be launched before the end of the year.

Lucia Pittiglio, Account Manager Italy for Play’n GO, said: “Since launching in Italy in 2018, our priority has been on providing the very best in casino entertainment to players. This partnership with SKS365 is another important step in our mission, and the addition of another top-tier Italian brand underlines just how highly regarded our content has become in Italy.”

See also: Play’n GO games now live in Michigan

Kristina Lozo, Casino Manager at SKS365, said: “It’s no secret that Italian players love Play’n GO games, so it was a priority for us to make these titles available to our loyal customers.

“We appreciate how Play’n GO releases a steady stream of diverse content, including games that resonate so strongly with the Italian market such as Rocco Gallo. We’re looking forward to working closely with the Play’n GO team so these games reach the audience they deserve.”

The collaboration between Play’n GO and SKS365 follows shortly after Play’n GO’s world-class content launched with another major Italian operator, Lottomatica.