Play’n GO’s launched the slot game Viking Runecraft Apocalypse

Press release.- Play’n GO brings players back to Asgard in the sequel to its popular online slot, Viking Runecraft, in the thunderous Viking Runecraft Apocalypse.

The devious Loki has switched his allegiance yet again, and this time he’s set his sights on the home of the gods. His determination to conquer Asgard and claim it for himself means that the gods are going to have their work cut out for them. It seems that they’re going to need some help.

Players will take up arms and defend the realm of the gods from the trickster god, but they won’t be joining the battle alone. They’ll find themselves standing shoulder to shoulder with the Norse gods Freya, Heimdall, Thor, and the Allfather himself, Odin. Demonstrating the chaos of Ragnarök, Viking Runecraft Apocalypse is a multi-feature slot game, providing players with a wealth of exciting twists and turns.

Viking Runecraft Apocalypse is a cascading grid slot, in which players seek to create winning combinations across the 7×7 grid. Each combination will disappear, allowing more symbols to cascade into place, potentially resulting in more winning combinations.

While playing the base game, players will be able to unlock different features including the Spirit Wild. This acts as a normal Wild symbol, but will charge with each winning combination, except for those that come from a cascade. Once players collect four winning combinations in a row, they will unlock one of the four gifts of the gods. These gifts vary from god to god and will add different combinations of Wild symbols to the grid, increasing the chance for winning combinations.

Players will also aim to fill the Runic Charge Meter, with every symbol that forms a winning combination. If they reach 35 symbols on the meter, they will activate the Power of the Aesir feature, and receive a randomly chosen power from Freya, Heimdall, Thor, or Odin. Each god will provide a different bonus to the grid. Should players then charge the meter with 65 symbols, they’ll unlock the Ragnarök Free Spins round, activating all Power of the Aesir features at once, and giving players a selection of Free Spins.

Play’n GO aims to develop these lore-rich gameplay experiences to provide players with something greater to sink their teeth into. Combining exciting gameplay with fun and engaging narratives naturally creates a much more enjoyable experience for everyone. Developing sequels to already popular IPs is a key component of this and has already proven successful with IPs like the Book of Dead series and Reactoonz.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “It’s always an exciting time releasing a brand-new IP, but it can be even more thrilling to expand on one that has already captivated audiences across the globe. Games like Viking Runecraft Apocalypse perfectly represent our goals for each one of our titles. A carefully crafted narrative, alongside some really enjoyable and feature-rich gameplay, are things we strive for with every title we release.”