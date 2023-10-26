Play’n GO swings into the fight in Monkey: Battle for the Scrolls

Play’n GO takes on the forces of evil that plague the mythical realm in Monkey: Battle for the Scrolls, an online slot brimming with legendary characters and heavenly rewards

Press release.- Play’n GO takes on the forces of evil that plague the mythical realm in Monkey: Battle for the Scrolls, an online slot brimming with legendary characters and heavenly rewards.

Journey with the legendary Monkey King, Sun Wukong, as he battles demons and pursues the sacred scrolls held in the clutches of malevolent forces. In Monkey: Battle for the Scrolls, players can spin the reels to assist the Monkey King and his friends in their quest, earning great rewards in the process.

Above the reels, players will see between one to four character icons. With each spin, these icons will shift positions. If a demon scatter lands on a reel with a character icon above it, it triggers that character’s feature. If multiple scatters land, multiple features are triggered sequentially, recalculating wins after each feature.

Players can also look forward to the Free Spins round. By collecting three or more Closed Scripture Scatter symbols in the base game, the Free Spins round is triggered. Players then choose one of the four characters, each offering a different number of spins and multiplier value.

During the Free Spins round, the chosen character remains above the reels, and their feature triggers when a scroll appears beneath them. If an open Scripture Scatter lands under the character, winnings from that feature get multiplied.

Adding to the excitement are two progressive jackpots – a major and a minor one. The middle three reels will randomly become highlighted, and if a player lands two jackpot symbols, they’re awarded the minor jackpot, while landing three symbols triggers the major jackpot.

The thrilling mythos of ancient China is one that has wowed people all around the world, and we are excited to add this mythology alongside our already-established Ancient Egypt, Norse, and Greek Mythology series. There are many legendary individuals across the history of China that have captivated imaginations, and one of which is the renowned Monkey King himself, Sun Wukong.

Head of Game Retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, commented: “Monkey: Battle for the Scrolls is a riveting game steeped in Chinese mythology and packed with innovative features. We wanted to create an engaging gaming experience that goes beyond just spinning the reels. Each character feature, Free Spins round, and the progressive jackpots bring an element of surprise, making the game that much more exciting and rewarding.

“We’re looking forward to seeing fans join the Monkey King and his friends on their quest to rescue these ancient scrolls, and really get engrossed in this rich and vibrant world. Monkey: Battle for the Scrolls is out now, and we can’t wait to hear what players think of this engaging new release!”