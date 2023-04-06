Play’n GO launched the new slot game Slashimi

Slashimi is the latest restaurant-based slot in the Play’n GO slot portfolio.

Press release.- Play’n GO takes a seat at the dinner table in Slashimi, a delicious new food-themed slot.

Slashimi is the latest restaurant-based slot in the Play’n GO slot portfolio. Players are invited to Chef Jiro Miike’s restaurant for some flavoursome rewards.

Match three delicious sushi symbols to secure a tasty win. Players can experience Chef Jiro Miike’s sharp kitchen skills with the Two-For-One splitting symbols feature. A random symbol – except Wasabi Scatters and Golden Soy Wilds – gets chosen on every spin. Since all regular symbols are stacked, the splitting symbols can create up to 1000 mouth-watering payways. It’s all you can eat!

Players can also trigger the Free Spins round by landing three Wasabi Scatters. Upon entering, they are gifted with five Free Spins as the feature starts. Also, any of the regular symbols are sliced into Two-For-One symbols and become sticky for the duration of Free Spins, maximising player potential.

To top off the three-course feature, additional Free Spins can be acquired, so long as additional Scatters land during the Free Spins.

Fans of Play’n GO’s other food-themed titles such as last year’s Fat Frankies or Baker’s Treat (2018) will feel right at home with Slashimi. With its mouth-watering animatics and detailed symbols on display – Slashimi is a real treat.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “Slashimi’s Two-For-One symbols are the real main course. We’ve got a fair few sweet-themed slots in our cupboard, so it was only right for us to gift fans with a savoury main course. The splitting symbol mechanic is innovative. As the slot’s easy-to-follow, it’s great for newcomers, but also packs a lot of depth slot enthusiasts will appreciate.”