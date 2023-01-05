Play’n GO introduces the new slot Cash-a-Cabana

Play’n GO expands its portafolio with its new slot, Cash-a-Cabana.

Press release.- Cash-a-Cabana, Play’n GO’s latest online slot, is adding a little glamour to the gaming entertainment supplier’s diverse portfolio.

Players can treat themselves to a true throwback experience, spinning through a progressive slot game highlighted by an innovative Free Spins feature that includes Expanding Wilds and Win Multipliers.

In Cash-a-Cabana, players will watch as the Copa Girls take to the stage, serenade with dulcet tones, stun with dance moves and start performing towards big prizes – every Copa Girls symbol that lands in the base game serves as an Expanding Wild and includes a Win Multiplier of x2!

The gals stay centre stage in the Cabana Show, an immersive Free Spins feature with a most unique combination of gameplay mechanics. In the Cabana Show, players can land Expanding Wilds, Win Multipliers and re-trigger up to 30 Free Spins.

But the Cabana Show doesn’t stop there. Underneath the spotlight, the Copa Girls will take their talents to the next level with an exciting progression of Win Multipliers. The better their performance, the more applause they’ll get – every Expanding Wild that hits the reel will activate another Win Multiplier, up to x20. Players can follow the progress to maximise the Cabana Show experience.

Players will enjoy an experience of authentic Americana entertainment in Cash-a-Cabana, Play’n GO’s latest simple yet super fun slot with signature creativity. With another storyline set under the dim lights, players will recognize the scene from other classics like The Paying Piano Club, Samba Carnival and Banana Rock.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said: “With Cash-a-Cabana, we wanted to create more than a great game – we wanted to create a great experience and put players front-and-centre for a classic night out with exciting characters and fun features.

And she added: “From the moment players take their first spin, players will be immersed in the glamour of the experience – great graphics, unique gameplay and an ambience that’s aimed at ultimate entertainment.”