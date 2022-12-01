Play’n GO introduces its latest slot, Athena Ascending

Play’n GO’s latest title, Athena Ascending, is not only a new addition to their Greek Mythology saga but the follow-up to their popular 2020 release, Rise of Athena.

Press release.- Play’n GO presented the new slot Athena Ascending. It is not only a new addition to their Greek Mythology saga but the follow-up to their popular 2020 release, Rise of Athena.

Now, more powerful than ever, Athena grants a select few her power, wisdom and fortune. As she embodies both wisdom and war, there’s no telling what side of Athena the people of Olympus will land on.

The real star of Athena Ascending is the Multiplier Wilds, which stick to the reels and ascend with every spin until the Multiplier reaches x4 – flipping the mechanic seen in Rise of Athena on its head! Free Spins will continue so long as there’s a Wild on the reels.

Players of Rise of Athena will see that Athena Ascending carries the same charm as its predecessor in terms of the artwork and audio, demonstrating Play’n GO’s knack to create content that stands the test of time.

Following in the footsteps of the Rise of Olympus series, Gates of Troy (2022) and Myth (2013), we can see Athena Ascending becoming another legendary Play’n GO release.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said: “Not only did we want to capture the essence of the original game, but we wanted to elevate mechanics, audio and visuals even further.”

“I think what’s awesome about our Greek Mythology slots is that each one of the games spotlights a new hero, narrative and features. There is something for everyone even within a series, there’s a reason why the Play’n GO portfolio is unmatched in the industry.”