Play’n GO introduced its new slot game, Ternion

It is a new 5×4 superhero slot, in which players have the chance to control their own superhero team.

Press release.- Three mighty heroes assemble to disarm the doomsday device in Play’n GO’s new 5×4 superhero slot, Ternion.

Ternion is emblematic of Play’n GO’s commitment to quality and entertainment. From the get-go, the player is introduced to the three heroes that will help them conquer the reels. Each hero has their power, with features that are easy to follow – heightening the sense of progression throughout gameplay.

The story takes place in Victory City. This former metropolis of peace has now been turned inside out by threatening creatures and a doomsday device. It’s a good job Team Ternion is here. Consisting of Marvelosa, The Incredible Wonder and Windstorm, this squad is the only thing standing between peace and destruction.

In the game, a random superpower like Ice Shards or a Blade Fury can be triggered on any spin. These powers can add 3-10 individual, Wilds, put Stacked Wilds onto the reels and remove all low-paying symbols. Each superpower gives the hero not only reflects the theme but makes it clear for the player as to which feature is playing out on the reels.

See also: Play’n GO crowned Game Studio of the Year

Land three Ternion Signal Scatters to enter the Free Spins round where players can amass up to 35 Progressive Free Spins. The Win Multiplier is also triggered in the Free Spins round. It multiplies a player’s total win and increases by one every time a Wild Symbol is stacked on top of a pre-existing Wild, so players feel as powered as team Ternion!

The Energy Cell metre is made up of energy symbols that fill if you collect enough symbols. The more the metre is filled, the more superpowers are implemented onto the reels, creating the potential for even more rewards.

As Ternion really puts the “super” into superhero, fans might cast their mind back to other Play’n GO sci-fi/hero-focused classics such as Champions of Mithrune (2022), Iron Girl (2018), Sparky & Shortz (2021) and Tower Quest (2015).

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Ternion – our first superhero slot. We’ve made lots of ‘power’ or hero-focused slots in the past, but giving players the chance to control their own superhero team was an ambitious move I really feel like we’ve pulled off. Marvelosa, The Incredible Wonder and Windstorm all have unique powers that sew the narrative and gameplay together effortlessly. With Win Multipliers and an Energy Cell metre at the player’s disposal – they’ll feel like they’re in Victory City.”