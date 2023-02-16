Play’n GO charges the reels to full power with its new slot, Colt Lightning

Set in a unique layout, three features have been developed to complement each other throughout the game.

Press release.- A thunderstorm has rolled across the plains as Play’n GO charges the reels to full power with an electric new title, Colt Lightning.

Play’n GO’s mission to entertain continues with this feature-filled online slot which sees a wild horse struck with lighting harness electrifying powers that play out on the reels.

Before you even hit spin Colt Lightning radiates the nostalgic feel of classic buffalo games with the contemporary twist that we’ve all come to expect from Play’n GO’s online slots.

Set on a unique layout, three features have been developed to complement each other throughout the game which is ideal for newcomers to slots as well as enthusiasts.

Colt Strike sees the Colt symbols increased on the reels upping the potential of a non-winning round. If a horseshoe symbol lands on reel three this will activate the Re-spins feature which not only gives the potential to gain a win but the reel height is also increased by one row, this feature can play out up to three times upping the potential further.

The Free Spins are activated by landing the three Scatters as you would expect, but Play’n GO have pushed innovations by changing the colour of the Colt during the round which is now worth double.

Visually stunning with a nod to buffalo games and electric animations Colt Lightning joins Play’n GO’s diverse portfolio. Fans of titles such as Beasts of Fire (2021), Safari of Wealth (2022) and more recently Mount M (2022) which was released in September of last year, are sure to enjoy this new electrifying title.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “Play’n GO’s attention to detail is apparent throughout. As well as the features this is an entertaining game that is easy to follow, as soon as the animated lightning Colt gallops towards you, you know a feature is about to play out. Even the choice to have the Colt symbols as a different colour in the Free Spins is a demonstration of Play’n GO’s approach to player-first entertainment.”