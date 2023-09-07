Play’n GO braves a slot sandstorm with “Scales of Dead”

The story follows a lone adventurer journeying across the Ancient Egyptian land.

Press release.- They say lightning doesn’t strike twice, but Play’n GO’s Dead series makes its second return of 2023 with the brand-new online slot, Scales of Dead.

Quality is the bedrock of all Play’n GO slots: binding each release together into one interwoven web of immersive igaming entertainment. Our newest title is just that. After releasing the adored Pilgrim of Dead earlier this year, Play’n GO are back for more Dead series mania.

Pulling inspiration from fellow Dead alumni Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead (2016) and the modern Play’n GO classic Legacy of Dead (2020) – this 5×3 slot epic takes a page from both past and present. There’s also a x20,000 max win too: the highest the Dead series has seen, so players can really feel the power of the polished slot mechanics throughout.

The story follows a lone adventurer journeying across the Ancient Egyptian land, navigating the nail-biting sandstorms in hopes of securing the riches within the Golden Snake Tomb.

Players will have to land three or more Coloured Royal, Serpent, Fox, Falcon or Amulet symbols to secure a standard win. As the sandstorm ramps up, three trusty Tomb Scatters can unlock the Original Free Spins. Eight Free Spins can be awarded during this round – with Special Symbols and Multipliers intertwined throughout, meaning win potential is as unpredictable as the sands of Egypt themselves.

Expanding Symbols can be triggered after regular wins; however, they can only be triggered if enough winning symbols are present on the reels. For Low-Paying symbols, three or more reels are needed with a special symbol. On the other hand, for High-Paying symbols, two or more reels are needed for the Expanding feature. When the trigger condition is fulfilled, a unique symbol will replace the symbols on the affected reels. Paired with gold-encrusted animations – Expanding Symbols are a real prize!

Sandstorm Free Spins are triggered if two or more Scatter symbols land during Free Spins. As Sandstorm Free Spins harbour a higher win potential – there’s a total of four gifted to players, alongside a randomised Multiplier. This feature’s just like a sandstorm – it’s unpredictable. Increasing ancient prizes tenfold, the Sandstorm Free Spins can be Re-Triggered with an additional two Scatter symbols.

Players also can use their Gamble abilities after a total win below 2500 coins. Wins can be doubled on a successful colour guess but can be quadrupled on a successful suit guess. The Gamble Round is limited to 5 times in a row, or up to 2500 coins. As if the adventurer’s journey wasn’t adrenaline-pumping enough!

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “The Dead series just earned itself another classic title. This slot almost feels like the greatest hits of some of our most iconic visuals and features.

“The Gamble feature is reminiscent of some legacy titles like Riches of Ra (2013), but the Expanding Symbols are a welcome callback to The Book of Dead (2016). It’s not all references though – the slots visuals, x20,000 max win potential and Sandstorm Free Spins make Scales of Dead a real standout.”