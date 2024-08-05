Play’n GO announces South African market entrance with Betway partnership

Play’n GO is now live in over 30 regulated jurisdictions worldwide.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (August 5) announced its first foray into the South African market following the agreement of a new operator partnership with Betway in South Africa.

“Betway is synonymous with betting in the region and following the announcement of this partnership, the brands’ customers in South Africa can exclusively enjoy classic Play’n GO titles such as Book of Dead, Reactoonz and Rise of Olympus on the Betway platform,” the company said.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO, said “We’re thrilled to be making our first foray into the South African market following this partnership with Betway.

“We are on the record as saying that we are committed to being active in every regulated market in the world, and it’s always exciting to add a new market for our business.

“Betway is one of the premier betting brands, and we look forward to many years of success together in one of their most popular markets globally.”

Phillip Superamonien, country manager, Betway South Africa added: “We’re excited to be the exclusive hosts of Play’n GO’s legendary portfolio of games on our platform here in South Africa, and we’re confident our customers will be just as excited as we are.

“Betway is committed to offering bettors in South Africa the best casino games experience possible, and having Play’n GO’s games on our platform is another step toward displaying our commitment to offering our customers the most popular and entertaining gaming content, in a safe, secure and responsible environment.”

