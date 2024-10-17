Play’n GO awarded “Software Supplier of the Year” at EGR Italy Awards

Ebba Arnred, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder at Play’n GO, said the award was “a testament to the entire team at Play’n GO.”

Press release.- Play’n GO was awarded the coveted Software Supplier of the Year Award at the annual EGR Italy Awards ceremony in Rome.

Play’n GO has had a stellar 2024 in Italy, with increases in player count, rounds played, and GGR YoY. Games like Book of Dead, Tome of Madness, and Rise of Olympus 100 continue to resonate strongly with players in Italy, and this award is a testament to the legendary game studio’s continued success and dominance in its field.

Play’n GO boasts a portfolio of over 350 premium games and is on track to release over 50 games in 2024 alone.

Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer and Co-Founder at Play’n GO, said “We’re honoured to receive this award from the team at EGR Italy, and it is a testament to the entire team here at Play’n GO. I would like to thank everyone at EGR, the judges, and especially our Italian operator partners, without whom winning this award would not be possible. We pride ourselves as the best casino entertainment provider in the world; awards like this don’t so much affirm that belief as remind us of its importance. We look forward to defending our award in 2025, as we continue to deliver the best-in-class content that we are famous for.”