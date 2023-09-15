Play’n GO and Växjö Lakers partnership continues to go for gold

Play’n GO, announced it is returning as the title sponsor for the Växjö Lakers.

Swedish gaming giant Play’n GO continues its decade-long support of the four-time Swedish Hockey League champions.

Press release.- Play’n GO, the casino-entertainment provider, has today announced it is returning as the title sponsor for the Växjö Lakers, continuing a relationship that goes back over ten years.

Play’n GO’s roots are in Växjö, the city where the company was founded, and it is committed to showing support to its local team, who were crowned champions of Sweden again last season for the fourth title in the club’s storied history.

This year’s agreement includes exposure on the Växjö Lakers’ helmets, a full takeover of the imposing Vida Arena, a private Play’n GO lounge with a customised interior, as well as jersey and helmet sponsor during European Champions League play.

Johan Törnqvist, Play’n GO CEO said: “This sponsorship brings together two great champions – Play’n GO and Växjö Lakers. We’re thrilled to continue as sponsors and love nothing more than to support our local team which we do for the fans, fun and entertainment.”

And he added: “As the puck is just about to drop on a new season everyone at Play’n GO wishes the team the very best of luck. We’ll be watching intently and cheering on our Lakers throughout the campaign.”

Johan Markusson, CEO of Växjö Lakers, said: “We are excited to have Play’n GO as a sponsor again for the upcoming season and thank everyone at Play’n GO for their continued support. Sponsors like Play’n GO are vital to the club and to hockey in Sweden. They allow us to be able to compete at the highest possible levels in Sweden and Europe, as well as maintain an inclusive, community-focused club that supports hockey for all ages.”

“With Play’n GO we have had a really creative partnership over the past few years and I’m sure that will continue in the years ahead too. We can’t wait to get the new season started” he concluded.