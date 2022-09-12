PlayMyWay launches at Massachusset’s Encore Boston Harbor

PlayMyWay is now available at every Massachusetts casino.

PlayMyWay is a voluntary budgeting tool now available on electronic games at Encore Boston Harbor.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) in partnership with Encore Boston Harbor (EBH) and GameSense have launched PlayMyWay, a voluntary budgeting tool available on electronic games at EBH. PlayMyWay is designed to allow Wynn Rewards players to monitor the amount of money they spend.

The budgeting tool was already available at Plainridge Park Casino and MGM Springfield. Players can set a budget before they begin gambling.

Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor, said: “Encore Boston Harbor has collaborated with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health and GameSense, to develop responsible gaming strategies since day one.

“PlayMyWay is a natural extension of those efforts, empowering our guests with new technology to proactively manage their playing decisions.”

According to the press release from the MGC, PlayMyWay is intended to help players make decisions about gambling, allow them to monitor and understand their playing behaviour in real time, and support their decisions. PlayMyWay is part of the MGC’s responsible gaming framework GameSense.

Mark Vander Linden, MGC’s director of Research and Responsible Gaming, said: “Providing players with all the necessary information and resources available will help them make well-informed decisions about their gambling, including when to stop and how much to spend.

“PlayMyWay supports informed player choice by giving people the opportunity to set a budget before they begin, and then reinforcing that decision through the gambling session. We’re thrilled that this tool is now available at each Massachusetts casino.”

Patrons at EBH can sign up for PlayMyWay by inserting their Wynn Rewards card into any slot machine, electronic game, or at the PlayMyWay Kiosk at the GameSense Info Center. Card holders will be prompted to choose a voluntarily daily, weekly and/or monthly budget to track their spending at EBH.

Once enrolled, patrons will receive automatic notifications as they approach and reach the budget they set. If a player continues to play, notifications will be received at 25 per cent intervals. This programme is voluntary, and a player can un-enrol or adjust their budget at any time.

MGC chair Cathy Judd-Stein said: “Responsible gaming is always front of mind in all the work we do at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, and PlayMyWay is another tool to help patrons keep their gambling safe and fun,

“Encore Boston Harbor has embraced this program as a tool that can help their customers. The launch of PlayMyWay at Encore Boston Harbor marks a completion of the MGC’s goal of offering a uniform platform for slot machine players to set a budget and track their play at any Massachusetts casino.”

PlayMyWay was originally rolled out as a pilot program at Plainridge Park Casino in 2016 and than at MGM Springfield in April 2022. It currently has nearly 32,000 patrons enrolled between the two properties.

