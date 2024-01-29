Pickering Casino Resort opens new poker room

The new poker room is located on the third floor of the resort.

Great Canadian Entertainment has announced the opening of an 18-table poker room at the Toronto resort.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has announced the opening of an 18-table poker room at Pickering Casino Resort today. The room is located on the third floor and will operate 24/7.

The room has 16 traditional tables and two private high stakes rooms. It has a bar and tableside food delivery from The District, the resort’s food hall. The casino itself opened last year.

Michael Kim, executive vice president at Great Canadian Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the poker room as the latest addition to our world-class offerings. We’re raising the stakes with another exciting amenity, joining our modern casino, Sportsbook, and The Arena, highlighting our dedication to providing our guests with an immersive gaming and live entertainment experience.”

The 96,000 square feet casino hosts 2,400 slot machines, about 100 live table games and 140 live dealer stadium gaming terminals. The hotel has 275 guest rooms.

See also: Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel expands in Ontario