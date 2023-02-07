Petersburg casino bill passes Virginia House of Delegates

House Bill 1373, which was approved by 49-44 votes, now moves to the Virginia State Senate.

US.- The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would allow Petersburg residents to vote on a casino referendum. House Bill 1373, sponsored by Del. Kim Taylor (R-Dinwiddie), passed 49-44 in the full House vote, with one delegate abstaining. The legislation now moves to the Virginia State Senate.

If the bill is approved and voters opt in favour in November, The Cordish Companies would operate a $1.4bn casino in Petersburg, bringing its Live! Casino & Hotel brand to southeast Virginia. The casino resort would feature more than 670,000 square feet of gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment.

There would be a 200-room hotel with 20 suites, a pool and a fitness centre. The venue would also offer more than 2,000 slots, electronic table games and 60 live table games including poker, a sportsbook and an event centre. There are plans for over a dozen dining and entertainment options and free surface parking.

Over the first 15 years of operation, Cordish Companies expects to generate $3.60bn in economic stimulus for the region, $675m in gaming tax revenue and $220m in annual economic benefits.

Betfred Sportsbook launches in Virginia

Betfred has launched online sports betting in Virginia, its ninth state. Last month, the company became the sports betting partner of Loudoun United FC. It will be the back-of-jersey sponsor of the home and away kits for the 2023 USL Championship Season.

Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports, said: “We are excited to finally begin online operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia and look forward to activating our partnership with Loudoun United. This is the ideal time to launch sports betting with several major sporting events happening over the coming weeks and months, and of course with the USL Championship season kicking off soon.”