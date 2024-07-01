Peter-Paul de Goeij to step down as director of Netherlands Online Gambling Association

NOGA has also announced a change in strategy.

The Netherlands.- The Netherlands Online Gambling Association (NOGA) has announced that Peter-Paul de Goeij will step down from his role as director as of today (July 1). De Goeij has been at NOGA since 2019 but plans to emigrate.

Eric Konings will serve as interim director with support from former Staatsloterij chief executive Frans van Steenis. The association said that it also planned to change its strategy. Konings spoke of a “strategic reorientation” amid potential challenges from a proposed gambling tax hike and ban on online slots. Konings said this reorientation would aim to address such challenges and the general direction of the association.

He said: “The industry is facing some major challenges in the current political and social climate, and I look forward to helping NOGA members achieve this. In addition, NOGA is explicitly considering how the representation of the industry’s interests can be organised in a future-proof manner.”

Van Steenis added: “A lot is happening in the gaming sector at the moment. Licensed providers, policymakers and society benefit from more clarity and better cooperation. I want to explore how bridges can be built between all those involved in gambling.”

Meanwhile, NOGA chairman Remko de Boer praised De Goeij for his tenure. He said: “We are very grateful to Peter-Paul for his efforts over the past five years, in which he has successfully shaped the transformation from SpeelVerresponsible to NOGA. This has enabled NOGA to properly represent the interests of its members, in a tumultuous time for the industry.”

De Goeij said: “The past few years have been hectic, with the opening of the Dutch online gaming market as an absolute highlight. I am now stepping down, but I am convinced that the sector will continue to make efforts to provide a safe and responsible gaming offering. That is and remains the best way to achieve optimal consumer protection.”