Pennsylvania regulator levies $100,350 in fines

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has issued $100,350 in fines following a series of regulatory breaches.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved two consent agreements presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) during its public meeting regarding violations that occurred with a casino and gaming manufacturer licensee. Total fines levied were $100,350.

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, operator of Hollywood Casino York, will pay $78,000 for failure to meet minimum security staffing requirements. Meanwhile, TCS John Huxley America, Inc. and TCS John Huxley Europe, Ltd, a licensed Table Game Manufacturer, received a fine of $22,350 for failure to file Principal Licensing applications.

The Pennsylvania regulator also acted on petitions to ban five adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving a total of nine children unattended in order to engage in gaming activities. The board said its actions serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino.

“Leaving minors unattended at a Pennsylvania casino also subjects the offending adult to criminal prosecution in addition to exclusion from all Pennsylvania casinos,” it said.

The Board is reporting that since the start of 2022 through April 2023 it has identified 359 incidents of adults leaving children unattended to gamble at Pennsylvania casinos involving 576 minors.

In November, it launched a new awareness campaign on the issue. The “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign was spurred by concern over the number of minors being left in vehicles in casino parking lots or hotel rooms.

