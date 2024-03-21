Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $499m in February

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $499m in February. That’s a 9.25 per cent increase compared to February 2023. Retail slots revenue decreased marginally 0.04 per cent year-on-year to $202.7m, while retail table games revenue increased 2.8 per cent to $76.6m.

The online gaming segment saw revenue increase 40.5 per cent to $184.9m, a new state record. Online slots revenue jumped 35.6 per cent to $125.9m, while internet table games revenue rose 56.7 per cent to $56.6m. Online poker revenue fell 8.3 per cent to $2.4m.

The sports wagering handle was $661.7m, 10.4 per cent above February 2023. Revenue declined 30 per cent year-on-year to $30.3m. Online betting generated $28.2m and retail wagering $2.1m. Tax revenue generated through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $204.9m.