Pennsylvania gaming regulator fines Evolution

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved a consent agreement against Evolution for permitting an unauthorised person to gain access to its live dealer studio in Philadelphia. The board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel proposed a fine of $7,500 after an unidentified man was able to enter various locations, including a dressing area for employees.

The PGCB has also acted to ban three adults from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving minors unattended in order to gamble. The regulator has a campaign that aims to remind the public that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel or other areas at a casino.