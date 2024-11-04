ESPN Bet can now be integrated with ESPN accounts

The company has linked the firms.

US.- PENN Entertainment has announced that customers can now link their ESPN Bet accounts to the ESPN app or website. They will receive a prompt when visiting the ESPN Bet app or by entering their account settings at ESPN.com, the ESPN app, or the ESPN BET app. By linking accounts, players will be able to track sports events and live bets through any ESPN platform.

PENN Entertainment chief technology officer Aaron LaBerge said: “Bringing this new feature to market is an important step as we work to create a fully interconnected media and betting ecosystem between ESPN and ESPN Bet. Account linking allows us to better serve and engage our users by unlocking key personalisation and promotional capabilities. This feature is just the beginning of deeper integrations that will further differentiate the ESPN Bet experience.”

Mike Morrison, vice president of ESPN Bet and ESPN Fantasy, added: “Linking ESPN and ESPN Bet accounts is part of the seamless, integrated betting experience we envisioned from the start. No other company in the betting space can offer the level of personalisation or interconnected experience that ESPN Bet provides.”

ESPN Bet launched in November 2023 replacing Penn’s existing sportsbook in a multi-year agreement. The first ESPN Bet branded retail sportsbook opened at Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit in April.