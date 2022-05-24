Paysafe signs new deal with Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation 

The payments provider has extended its partnership with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

Canada.- Payments provider Paysafe has announced it has expanded its partnership with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). Through the deal, Paysafe will add its Income Access affiliate programme to OLG’s offerings.

The programme will be the first for a provincial lottery and igaming body in Canada. Affiliates will be able to promote OLG.ca in Ontario, with its product iCasino and sports-betting on PROLINE+. It will also enable affiliates to deploy data-driven campaigns across multiple channels, including offline.

OLG is the Ontario government agency that conducts and manages gaming facilities, the sale of province-wide lottery games, and OLG.ca Internet gaming, which includes PROLINE+, its digital sports platform.

Geoff Smorong, vice president of operations at Paysafe’s Income Access, said: “The launch of the OLG.ca affiliate program marks a fitting landmark for the 20th anniversary of Income Access’ founding in Montreal. As a company with deep Canadian roots, we’re proud to launch the country’s first provincial lottery and gaming affiliate program in partnership with OLG.ca, an iconic Ontarian brand.”

Dave Pridmore, OLG’s chief digital and strategy officer, added: “OLG has significant recognition as a trusted gaming and entertainment brand in Ontario. Paysafe and its Income Access platform will help OLG continue to show Ontarians our market leading customer experience and products that are available at OLG.ca.

“We are excited to continue to grow our customer base because 100% of OLG profits are reinvested back into the province. So, when you play OLG.ca, you play for Ontario.”

In April, Paysafe named the fintech industry leader Bruce Lowthers as chief executive officer and executive director. He succeeds Philip McHugh, who is stepped down as CEO and as a member of the board of directors.

Paysafe and Betsson extend partnership for mobile sportsbook in Colorado

Paysafe has expanded its partnership with the international igaming operator Betsson Group. Paysafe provides traditional and alternative payment solutions to the new Betsafe mobile sportsbook in Colorado.

Colorado sports bettors can use Paysafe’s Skrill USA digital wallet. Alternatively, cash-focused sports bettors will be able to use either of Paysafe’s eCash solutions, paysafecard or Paysafecash.

