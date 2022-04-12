Paysafe and Betsson extend partnership for mobile sportsbook in Colorado

Paysafe will provide traditional and alternative payment solutions to Betsson´s Betsafe online sportsbook in Colorado.

US.- Payments provider Paysafe has expanded its partnership with the international igaming operator Betsson Group. Paysafe will provide traditional and alternative payment solutions to the new Betsafe mobile sportsbook in Colorado.

Colorado sports bettors will be able to use Paysafe’s Skrill USA digital wallet. Alternatively, cash-focused sports bettors will be able to use either of Paysafe’s eCash solutions, paysafecard or Paysafecash.

The deal between is the latest phase of a partnership that started 15 years ago. Since 2007, Betsson brands have been working with Paysafe in Europe, including in major markets such as Sweden, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark.

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America igaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re delighted to support our longstanding partner Betsson Group’s expansion into the U.S. sports-betting and iGaming space with their Betsafe brand. We have a proven track record facilitating payments for Betsson brands and their players in multiple European and global markets, and we’re confident that we’ll play an equally important customer acquisition and retention role for the operator in Colorado and beyond.”

Marina Bogard, managing director US for Betsson Group, added: “At Betsson, the customer is at the core of everything we do. We aim to make the entire journey on our brands as smooth and convenient as possible, including their deposit and payout experiences. As they have done in other markets, we are confident that Paysafe’s payment solutions will be able to support us with all our needs to achieve our goals.”

Betsson launches Betsafe mobile sportsbook app in Colorado

In March, Betsson announced the launch of its mobile sportsbook app under the Betsafe brand in Colorado, in partnership with Dostal Alley. The Betsafe app allow players to place bets on sports and competitions with a number of betting and payment options.

Betsson´s sportsbook secured has GLI 33 certification from Gaming Laboratories International. The company opened an office in Downtown Denver to support its regional B2B operations.

