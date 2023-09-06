Passport Technology renews deal with Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

Passport Technology has announced the renewal of its multi-year agreement.

US.- Payment company Passport Technology has announced the renewal of its multi-year agreements with Morongo Casino Resort & Spa, in California. Morongo will continue to use Passport’s cash services platform with automated cash handling at the cage and employee bank and retail float automation with BankBuilder Pro Recycling technology.

Richard St. Jean, chief operating officer at Morongo, said: “We are thrilled to expand and evolve our successful partnership with Passport. Passport’s commitment to innovation, service, support, and continued collaboration has been a mainstay for two decades. Our guest experience and dedication to providing industry-first and best cash access solutions and automation are critical, and Passport is clearly aligned with our mandate.”

Cleve Tzung, chief executive officer at Passport Technology, added: “The Morongo team’s decision to renew and expand upon our strategic relationship is a testament to our collective focus on innovation, customer service and importantly, partner communication.

“We take great pride in delivering the industry’s most advanced and extensive suite of cash access, cash automation, loyalty and AML solutions. This renewal reaffirms the trust and confidence Morongo places in our relationship, and we eagerly anticipate further elevating their guest experience journey.”

The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is owned and operated by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians. The venue, which began as a small bingo hall in 1983, now features a 27-story resort. In June, Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas signed a multi-year agreement with Passport Technology.