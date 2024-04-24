Pariplay adds Kero Gaming micro-betting products to Fusion platform

Kero supplies micro-betting data feeds, products, and services.

US.- NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has signed a deal with Kero Gaming to add the suppliers’ micro-betting data feeds, products, and services, to its Fusion platform.

Ashley Bloor, director of partnerships at Pariplay, said: “Our content deal with Kero Gaming demonstrates our position as one of the world’s pioneering gaming aggregators and we are thrilled to be welcoming its portfolio onto the Fusion platform. With both parties solidifying themselves as visionary forces in the industry, we are confident the partnership will spearhead success as we branch into new sports betting technologies and will resonate with players globally.”

Tomash Devenishek, CEO at Kero Gaming, added: “We at Kero are continually striving to innovate and enhance the sports fan experience by integrating our advanced recommendation technology with real-time micro markets. Pariplay stands out as a leader, powering some of the most renowned global brands. Our shared clientele lays a solid foundation for this collaboration. This partnership represents a significant stride towards delivering exceptional sports betting products globally. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Pariplay as our partner.”

In January, Pariplay expanded into New Jersey after launching its content with operator PlayStar.