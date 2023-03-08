Oregon’s Spirit Mountain Casino selects Quick Custom Intelligence platform

QCI Host is being deployed at the property.

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with real-time operational tools.

US.- Spirit Mountain Casino in Oregon has selected the Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) platform for its gaming floor. QCI Host is being deployed at the property and the player development team will begin training soon.

The QCI Platform is hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables covers player development, marketing, and gaming through real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries.

Cory Bobb, casino marketing manager at Spirit Mountain Casino, said: “We believe QCI Host will equip our experienced Host team with the tools they need to become even more productive, providing our Hosts with real-time data that will increase profitability and provide an enhanced guest experience.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, added: “Spirit Mountain Casino’s decision to select our QCI Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customer’s needs. We collaborate daily with the 1,800 player development professionals using our host tool to constantly add features and functionality for ease of use.”

Oregon’s Spirit Mountain Casino offers a variety of table games and nearly 2,000 slot machines. Last year, Interblock installed an Electronic Table Games Pit at the venue, which is located in the Grand Ronde community.

Recently, Saracen Casino Resort, in Little Rock, Arkansas, selected Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI)’s 5.1 platform for marketing, player development and casino operations. QCI has also signed a deal with the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians to upgrade the platform in use at Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos, in Southern California.