Online gambling in the Netherlands: new deposit limits enter force

Players must choose a deposit limit up to a maximum of €700 per month.

The Netherlands.- New deposit limits have come into force for online gambling in the Netherlands. As of October 1, all licensed operators must block net deposits surpassing €700 in any one calendar month. The limit is €300 for players aged 18 to 25.

The limits count from the first day of each month. Players may increase their deposit limit on request if they provide a proof of income, with a maximum of up to 30 per cent of their net income

Players must also set personal limits when signing up with an operator. Meanwhile, operators must conduct financial checks in cases of monthly deposit limits of over €350 (€150 for under 25s). They must also show pop-up responsible gambling messages every 30 minutes.

Players who choose the maximum limits will have to undergo a moment of one-to-one contact with trained customer care staff. This may be by phone or via the gaming interface but must involve human staff not a chatbot, and staff must inform customers about the national exclusion register CRUKS.

Customers will able to lower their deposit limits when desired but will have to wait seven days if they ask to increase their limit. They must also be notified of their risk profiles and spending. Operators must show pop-up messages on spending limits and behaviour every 30 minutes, and customers must be advised when they reach 50 per cent and 100 per cent of their spending limits. In the latter case, they must be logged out of their accounts. The trade association VNLOK has given its backing to the measures.

Dutch gambling policy has moved to the new secretary of state for legal protection under the Ministry of Justice. This replaces the former minister for legal protection role most recently occupied by Franc Weerwind.

The change was announced after Geert Wilders‘ Party for Freedom (PPV) reached an agreement to lead a conservative coalition with the Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the New Social Contract Party (NSC) and the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB). The state broadcaster reported that the NSC would be given the secretary of state for legal protection role.