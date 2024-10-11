Online casino in Brazil: Stake opens São Paulo office

The brand has been granted authorisation to apply for a licence to offer online gambling in Brazil.

Brazil.- The online casino operator Stake has announced the opening of an office in São Paulo after gaining the green light from the Ministry of Finance to advance with an application for an online gambling licence. Its subsidiary Stake Brazil joins more than 100 companies that have applied for licences ahead of the opening of the regulated market on January 1.

Stake said the office will have a new team led by a country manager. The company is already active in the unregulated market in Brazil. It has visibility through sponsorship agreements with the Serie A team Juventude and with UFC fighters Alex Pereira and Alexandre Pantoja.

The company said: “The Ministry of Finance is in the process of evaluating a licence application. The inclusion of Stake in the list of authorised operators will allow Stake Brazil to continue offering the best-in-class gambling and betting experience that local customers expect.”

Brazil’s gambling regulator corrects list of brands that can continue operating

Earlier this week, the new Brazilian gambling regulator, the SPA, cleared four more companies to continue operating during the transition period ahead of the launch of regulated online gambling on January 1. F12 do Brasil Jogos Eletrônicos, Lucky Gaming, Grove Eagle Gestão de Bens and B3T4 International Group have been added to the list, apparently after having been excluded by error.

The SPA had set an October 1 deadline for licence applications from operators that wished to continue operating once online gambling becomes regulated. Under Ordinance 1,475, only those companies that have submitted licence applications to continue operating between October 1 and December 31.

On October 1, the SPA had published a list of 89 operators who it said met the criteria to continue operating. They covered 193 brands, with each operator allowed three skins per licence application. However, some companies that had applied for a licence were left off the list. The SPA has now published a corrected version of the list, increasing the number of operators to 93 and the number of brands to 205.