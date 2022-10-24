Oklahoma’s River Spirit Casino selects Oosto facial recognition software

The Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises’ venue will implement the software for its security system.

US.- River Spirit Casino and Resort, in Oklahoma, will use facial recognition software from AI company Oosto. The Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises‘ flagship venue, which covers 200,000 square feet and receives around 10,000 guests every day, will apply the company’s security software for its cameras.

The facial recognition technology is intended to simplify the security team’s work by identifying persons of interest without disrupting guests. Oosto’s system includes a Centralized Intelligence Database module, which will house information on bad actors from Muscogee Nation’s multiple properties. The system also allows searching for historical videos for information analysis.

Travis Thompson, director of compliance of Muscogee Gaming Nation, said: “With Oosto, we have eliminated most of the manual processes associated with identifying bad actors as they enter the casino. When a patron does something inside the property that is considered a crime or unwanted, that person is barred from entering the property again.

“Their profile is entered into Oosto, and the system looks for that face every time they enter the property. Since implementing Oosto, we see anywhere from three to five positive detections per day. We know that we’re keeping the right people out and I think that makes our players more comfortable.”

Adi Nativ, chief revenue officer of Oosto, added: “We were really excited to demonstrate how much value Oosto’s vision AI could provide to Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises in support of their very busy security team.

“When battle-tested against other facial recognition technology providers in complex environments, Oosto always proves to be the superior solution ‘in the wild’ – our accuracy and speed of detection are unmatched. So we couldn’t wait to help elevate River Spirit Casino’s operations to a new level. We truly value their trust in us.”

Security integration and consulting firm partner, Orion Security Solutions, president and CEO, Sean Crain, whose firm conducted projects with Oosto’s software, commented: “Casinos are pretty challenging environments, to be honest. We need a facial recognition system to spot banned patrons in spite of large groups of people entering all at once, cameras being positioned quite high, visitors not looking directly into cameras, and even if people are wearing face coverings like masks, hats, or glasses.

“Oosto’s facial recognition system is able to identify potential problem people accurately and in real-time under these tough conditions. And that allows the security and the surveillance team to anticipate, prevent and deter crime and bad behavior before it happens. The Muscogee Nation saw the value in that.”

Oklahoma’s Osage Casinos selects QCI platform

Osage Casinos and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) announced that QCI’s gaming platform was installed at seven Osage Casinos in Oklahoma. QCI began training the operator’s marketing, casino operations and development teams.

The opening of two Osage Nation developments in Oklahoma was put back until next year. The Osage Nation broke ground on its Bartlesville and Pawhuska sites last year and had hoped to open by the end of 2022.

It said the delay was caused by supply chain problems with construction materials. The new scheduled opening dates are October 27, 2023, for the Bartlesville casino and November 10, 2023, for the Pawhuska location. The new venues will add new amenities to the tribe’s current operations, including hotels, pools, spas, fitness areas and meeting space.