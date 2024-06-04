Ohio casinos and racinos report $200.1m in revenue for April

Gambling revenue decreased 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $200.1m in gambling revenue in April, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s down 2.2 per cent year-on-year, compared to the $204.6m in revenue reported in April 2023.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $83.5m, down from $86.5m last year. Hollywood Columbus generated $23.2m, Jack Cleveland Casino $21m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $19.8m and Hollywood Toledo $19.4m.

The state’s seven racinos generated $116.6m, down from $118.1m in April 2023. MGM Northfield Park recorded $26.3m, Miami Valley Gaming $19.9m, Scioto Downs $18.9m, JACK Thistledown Racino $16.1m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $14.6m, Hollywood Dayton $13.5m and Belterra Park $7m.