Oddsgate is confirmed as exhibitor at SiGMA Americas 2024

BIS SiGMA Americas 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved in this market.

Oddsgate will be welcoming participants to its stand E110, alongside industry giants in the SiGMA Americas 2024 stimulating environment.

Press release.- As the countdown to the event begins, the Oddsgate team is preparing to take the field at SiGMA Americas. This event should be attended by thousands of professionals from the iGaming industry. From April 23rd to 25th, the fair will be held at the Transamérica Expo Center in São Paulo.

The union between the SiGMA Group and the Brazil igaming Summit (Bis) resulted in the long-awaited BIS SiGMA Americas 2024, an event that promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone involved in this market.

Participants can expect an immersive and enlightening program, full of knowledge provided by more than 200 renowned speakers and market leaders, with lots of news and fun. Furthermore, this will be the perfect setting for doing business during the executive dinners and a great opportunity to explore networking driven by a dynamic environment, surrounded by stands and strategic meetings.

Oddsgate will be ready to welcome participants to its stand, located at E110, alongside industry giants in this stimulating environment. The company will be supported by its team of excellent professionals who love good conversation and guarantee a constructive exchange of ideas.

With a few days away, the event is already causing excitement with the theme “Betting in Brazil: A New Era for Gaming,” and is in line with the moment of Oddsgate, which arrives in the country in advance to discuss its new office, also located in the capital of São Paulo, expected to be fully operational later this year.

See also: Oddsgate continues its expansion plan without ruling out the possibility of an IPO

Guilherme Graziani, head of business development in Latin America, who will be present at the event, reinforces the importance of meetings like these promoted by SiGMA: “Oddsgate is pleased to contribute to this gaming industry’s continued advancement and increasingly strengthen its presence in the Brazilian market. We were recently in Rio de Janeiro to participate in the SBC Summit, and we are excited by the results and inspired to continue with our expansion plans.

“Each visit to the country renews our energy, providing us with new ideas, valuable contacts, and promising opportunities. We recognize this market’s importance and growth potential, and deeply value the role of events like BIS SiGMA, which serve as catalysts, bringing together industry leaders and facilitating knowledge sharing. Therefore, we attach great importance to these moments of exchange and learning.”

After this meeting in Brazil, Oddsgate will again participate in SiGMA Europe, which will be held in Malta in November.