Oddsgate confirms participation as a sponsor at SBC Summit 2024

With a campaign focused on the future, Oddsgate is preparing to welcome all attendees at Stand A445 in Hall 01.

Press release.- Oddsgate has announced its participation as a sponsor at the upcoming edition of the SBC Summit, which will take place from September 24-26, 2024, at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa (FIL) and MEO Arena.

Aware of the relevance of the event and the importance of maintaining a strong connection with its partners, the company will count on its team in force at the event, in this edition that has a special taste of home, as the event will take place in Lisbon, the city where its headquarters are located. In this way, Oddsgate will ensure that all interested parties can learn about its solutions up close, allowing visitors to explore the functionalities of its platform and discuss strategies that can drive success in the igaming market.

With a campaign focused on the future, Oddsgate is preparing to welcome everyone with open arms. At the stand located in Hall 01, corridor A445, the company promises to offer differentiated experiences to visitors, reflecting its commitment to innovation and excellence.

To make the company’s participation even more special, Oddsgate was nominated in the select list of candidates for the SBC 2024 awards, in two categories: Employer of the Year and Innovation in Mobile, results that will be announced at the end of the event.

This edition of the SBC Summit will also mark Tiago Almeida’s first participation as Oddsgate’s new CEO, who sees the event as an opportunity to reinforce his vision for the company’s future. Almeida will be a speaker on the panel “Navigating Business Management in Brazil: Pre- and Post-Regulation Realities”, which will take place on September 26th in the Global Leadership Conference Room 1.

In addition to him, Mickael Shahinyan, co-founder of Oddsgate will also be present at a panel, which will be held on September 24th, in this same room (Global Leadership – Conference Room 1), called “The Leaders of Tomorrow: talent, technology and the trends of the next decade”.

The company said the choice of panel themes reflects its strategic objectives to ensure its technology is ahead of the market, as well as compatibility with the compliance and technology requirements of its operators in Brazil.

“Our focus is on two key areas: Oddsgate’s expansion – with an emphasis on Latin America – and operational security and integrity. We recently achieved GLI-33 certification, which further reinforces our dedication to these essential pillars, especially in strategic markets like Brazil,” highlighted Tiago Almeida, who has extensive market experience.

The CEO also emphasised the importance of events like the SBC Summit to generate opportunities and foster innovation. “It’s crucial to stay ahead of industry trends and innovations, especially since our goal is always to deliver the best to our customers. These events provide valuable insights, and we look forward to the high-quality discussions that will emerge, mainly counting on different points of view and people from different departments of our company present this time.”