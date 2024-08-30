Oddsgate announces Tiago Almeida as new CEO

Almeida brings to Oddsgate his vast knowledge in product development, regulated markets and compliance, customer relationships, team leadership, and market dynamics.

Press release.- Oddsgate has announced the appointment of Tiago Almeida as its new CEO. He assumes leadership of a team of more than 60 employees at a crucial time for the company, focusing on expanding and consolidating its operations in new markets.

According to the company, Tiago Almeida’s appointment came into effect immediately after a new strategic plan was presented during an internal event on August 9. “The reception was extremely positive, with employees demonstrating confidence in Tiago’s abilities to lead the company into a new cycle of growth and success,” Oddsgate said.

International expansion and strengthening in Brazil

The strategic plan aims to expand Oddsgate’s presence in emerging markets such as Africa, Asia, and Latin America (LatAm—Hispanoamérica) and further strengthen its operations in Brazil, mainly in segments advancing towards regularization.

The pillars of this plan include organic growth and strategic acquisitions, continuous development of human capital – always highly valued by the company –technological innovation, and a solid commitment to positive impact, social responsibility, and integrity.

The moment was also opportune to present, listen to, and reinforce the role of other big names in the management of the B2B Platform company:

Pedro de Matos – Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Gabi Pitileac – Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

Óscar Madureira – Chief Legal Officer (CLO)

Lusia Barseghyan – Chief Operations Officer (COO)

Wagner Fernandes – Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Nuno Jerónimo – General Manager

The company said: “These leaders were chosen based on their confidence and experience in navigating the market, their deep knowledge of the group and its customers, and their strategic business vision.”

18 years of experience in igaming

Tiago Almeida’s career in the gaming industry started in 2006. In 2010, he began working with South American operators and identified an opportunity for the Brazilian gaming market. After moving to Brazil, he gained experience in different platforms and challenges, founding and leading a gaming company from 2017 to 2020. During this time, he contributed to the development of the company’s platform and the growth of the Brazilian market.

Additionally, Tiago established a company specialising in licensing services for gaming operators targeting Latin America. He provided consultancy to major players in the Brazilian market, such as Esportes da Sorte, Pixbet, Galerabet, and F12.BET, among others.

Now, Tiago brings his knowledge in product development, regulated markets and compliance, customer relationships, team leadership, and market dynamics to Oddsgate.

A new challenge

“I am thrilled to embrace this significant challenge in my career and eager to contribute to this exciting new strategic phase at Oddsgate. We aim to become the leading global technology collaborator for elite wagering and gaming operators. We are committed to delivering a more secure, enthralling, and pleasurable wagering and gaming experience in regulated markets, an experience that will foster responsible industry practices, thus ensuring sustainability. That’s why I am proud to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer at Oddsgate. Assuming this fresh position at Oddsgate is not just an honor but also an incredible chance.”, declared Tiago.

He added, “Together with our talented team, I am dedicated to setting new standards within the igaming sector. I pledge smooth functioning while upholding uncompromising levels of regulatory adherence and partner support. I am excited about working with the skillful team at Oddsgate and our global partners.”