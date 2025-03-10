North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians and Station Casinos hold topping-out ceremony in California

The external frame for the casino resort north of Madera is now complete.

US.- The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians of California casino project has held a topping-out ceremony for the placement of the final steel beam on the external building frame. The venue is being built on the tribe’s federal trust land on California State Highway 99 north of the Madera city.

North Fork Rancheria Tribal chairman Fred Beihn, said: “Today we celebrate the amazing trades and construction workers as well as our construction and management partners.”

Pre-construction activity began last summer with a groundbreaking event in early September. The casino and resort will be owned by the yribe and managed by an affiliate of Station Casinos. It will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for guests 21 and older, with 2,000 slots and 40 table games, two full-service restaurants and six quick-serve dining options, 3,000 parking spaces, and free valet parking. A opening date has not yet been announced.

Tribal Treasurer and past Tribal chairperson Maryann McGovran, said: “Few Tribes and communities have worked as diligently, respectfully, and collaboratively as North Fork and Madera to create jobs, business opportunity, and community investment. Today we are one step closer to this shared dream.”

Tribal Secretary Christina McDonald, concluded: “We thank our local, state, and federal government partners, Station Casino and the Fertitta family, and especially our tribal citizens for keeping faith in our Tribe and project over the years. We are almost there.”



