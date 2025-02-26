California’s Jamul Casino to open new hotel tower



The 16-storey hotel with 200 rooms will be inaugurated this spring.

US.- Jamul Casino in California will open its hotel tower this spring. The 16-storey hotel features 200 rooms. Among the amenities will be an approximately 4,800-square-foot restaurant, retail space, meeting and banquet facilities, a spa and salon with an outdoor deck, a fitness centre and an 11,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck with a hot tub, cabanas and a rooftop bar.

The company said the tower was originally imagined as a crystalline jewel box floating against the Jamul mountains. Guests will have access to the hotel through a climate-controlled, enclosed pedestrian sky bridge. The casino currently has nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games and a dedicated poker room.

Erica M. Pinto, chairwoman of the Jamul Indian Village, said: “This all-new hotel represents a proud moment in our tribe’s journey and further supports our continued dedication to self-sufficiency. We’re not just transitioning from Jamul Casino to Jamul Casino Resort – we’re building a legacy that honors our community while inviting visitors to experience the beauty and hospitality of our ancestral lands.”

Mary Cheeks, president and general manager of Jamul Casino, added: “We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful new hotel that our guests have been eagerly anticipating. With exceptional dining destinations, wellness-focused amenities, and curated experiences, we have created a space that truly caters to gaming enthusiasts, business professionals, and leisure travelers alike. We invite all guests to visit, unwind, play, and discover the very best of San Diego.”

Jamul Casino has appointed Rocio Zorrilla as hotel director. She has worked at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic and at Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón in Florida. Most recently, she served as the senior manager of hotel operations at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, California.